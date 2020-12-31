Some people are a little slow: A vehicle driving approximately 10 miles per hour was swerving in and out of lanes, almost hitting parked vehicles on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.
REDWOOD CITY
Disturbance. Two to three kids were on the roof of a building and throwing bottles at an unknown location, it was reported at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Disturbance. Someone was refusing to leave a resident’s house, and was stating their friend will come over and kill everyone, on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:57 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Disturbance. Four to five juveniles were about to set off fireworks, it was reported at 6:57 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Vehicle stolen. A vehicle was stolen on Camaritas Avenue, it was reported at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Burglary. There was burglary at Costco Wholesale on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Fraud. Fraud was reported on Second Lane, it was reported at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Petty theft. Someone stole from Safeway on Gellert Boulevard, it was reported at 9:56 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Trespassing. Someone was trespassing at Zorbas on Hazelwood Drive, it was reported at 11:39 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
