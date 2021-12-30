But, trucks have beds? — Two men laid a mattress down in an apartment’s carport on South Norfolk Street in San Mateo, it was reported 9:14 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.
FOSTER CITY
Auto burglary. Sunglasses and a jacket worth $430 were stolen from a vehicle on Blythe Street, it was reported 3:58 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
Petty theft. Inflatable decorations were stolen from a yard on Balclutha Drive, it was reported Thursday, Dec. 16.
Petty theft. Someone ransacked a vehicle on Promontory Point Lane, it was reported 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Bike theft. Someone stole a 24-speed mountain bike from Marlin Avenue, it was reported 1:31 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Grand theft. Someone stole a package from Triton Park Lane, it was reported 11:36 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Vehicle theft. Someone tried to steal a vehicle from Catamaran Street, it was reported 9:31 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
HALF MOON BAY
Burglary. Someone attempted to enter a closed establishment on the 400 block of Main Street and caused $1,000 in damages, it was reported 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Citation. A man on Pilarcitos Avenue was cited for possession of narcotic paraphernalia, it was reported Sunday, Dec. 12.
Citation. Someone was cited for driving under the influence on San Mateo Road, it was reported 11:27 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
