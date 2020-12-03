The cider house rules: A customer drank a bottle of apple juice and didn’t pay on El Camino Real in Burlingame, it was reported at 8:02 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Vehicle stolen. A vehicle was stolen on Hillside Boulevard, it was reported at 10:39 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
Assault. There was a report of assault on Linden Avenue, it was reported at 7:18 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
Trespassing. Someone was trespassing at Walgreens on Westborough Boulevard, it was reported at 5:19 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
Narcotics. There was a report of narcotics on Spring Street, it was reported at 4:53 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
Fraud. There was a case of fraud at Bank of America on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
SAN MATEO
Accident. A vehicular accident occurred on South Amphlett Boulevard and Second Avenue, it was reported at 10:42 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.
Suspicious person. Someone used a Taser on someone on 28th Avenue and Garfield Street, it was reported at 10:10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.
Theft. A theft occurred on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 10:44 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.
Theft. Numerous hair products and cough medicine was taken on Concar Drive, it was reported at 6:50 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.
