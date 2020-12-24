Doggonit: A brown pit bull kept going in and out of a back gate that was left open on Hoover Street in Redwood City, it was reported at 3:51 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.
HALF MOON BAY
Grand theft. A catalytic converter worth $2,500 was stolen off a Toyota Prius on the 700 block of Arnold Way, it was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.
Arrest. A Burlingame resident was arrested after being found with an active no bail felony warrant out of Santa Clara County on the 100 block of Naomi Partridge Trail, it was reported at 7:19 a.m. Sunday, Nov 29.
Narcotics. A Sebastopol resident was cited and released for possession of a controlled substance and a device to ingest narcotics on the 500 block Kelly Avenue, it was reported at 3:18 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.
SAN CARLOS
Disturbance. Someone discharged a fire extinguisher causing contents to spread over a vehicle with no damage on the 600 block of Walnut Street, it was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.
Shoplifting. A South San Francisco resident was cited and released after shoplifting multiple items from a grocery store on the 1100 block of Oldy County Road, it was reported at 10:29 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.
Burglary. A San Jose resident was cited after tampering with a storage unit to gain access on the 400 block of Laurel Street, it was reported at 6:23 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.
