That’s wild: A coyote was reported running on Brewster Avenue in Redwood City, it was reported at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.

HALF MOON BAY

Grand theft. Someone made several fraudulent purchases using a resident’s EDD card, resulting in a loss of approximately $2,000 on the 400 block of Central Avenue, it was reported at 6:31 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7.

Misdemeanor warrant. A Half Moon Bay resident was found to have three outstanding warrants for their arrests, resulting in the resident cited and released with a promise to appear on the first block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:13 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.

Arrest. A San Mateo resident was arrested for battery after a mutual physical altercations between two people that started from road rage, resulting in one with a broken nose, several lacerations requiring stitches and a chipped tooth on the 100 block of San Mateo Road, it was reported at 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4.

SAN CARLOS

Arrest. A San Mateo resident was arrested after being found in violation of parole and with methamphetamine on Eaton Avenue, it was reported at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Petty theft. Someone stole a silver laptop bag which contained a MacBook Pro laptop and an external hard drive, all worth $525 on the 700 block of Elm Street, it was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.

