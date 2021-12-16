Why don’t you slow your roll? — Someone complained of construction workers yelling at people to slow down on the corner of Bernal and Carmelita avenues in Burlingame, it was reported 8:59 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.
BURLINGAME
Accident. Someone saw a vehicle accident that resulted in major injuries on the corner of Bayswater Avenue and California Drive, it was reported 3:01 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.
Animal problem. Someone saw a dog running into traffic on the corner of El Camino Real and Bayswater Avenue, it was reported 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.
Disturbance. Someone threw items at an employee on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Grand theft. Someone stole a laptop on Mangini Way, it was reported 3:54 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Disturbance. Someone saw a customer recording an employee on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at midnight Tuesday, Dec. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.