Ex factor: Someone called concerned that his girlfriend had hacked into his phone on Laurie Meadows Drive in San Mateo, it was reported at 1:56 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.
San Mateo
Missing person. A mother called concerned from 37th Avenue that her son had left home after an argument over the use of cellphone and tablet, it was reported at 12:55 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18.
Suspicious circumstance. A manager on Second Avenue called in concerned over an employee that has threatened to shoot people, it was reported at 1:55 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
Hit-and-run. Someone’s dog was hit at a gas station on Pacific Boulevard and drove off. The dog died at the vet, it was reported at 9:29 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16
Suspicious circumstance. A woman called from North Bayshore Boulevard that someone tried to break into her bedroom last night, it was reported at 1:28 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.
Millbrae
Arrest. A Sacramento resident was arrested on Adrian Road after driving with a suspended license, it was reported at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Arrest. Someone was arrested in El Camino Real after a waiter and victim got into a fight, it was reported at 12:04 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 500 block of El Camino Real for shoplifting items worth up to $63.03 from a grocery store, it was reported at 10:11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
