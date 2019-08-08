Hoping for change: Two parking meters were broken into on Walnut Street in Redwood City, it was reported at 12:48 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.
Burlingame
Hazard. A storage container was blocking the road on La Mesa Court, it was reported at 2:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.
Stolen vehicle. A car was stolen from a rental company on Burlway Road, it was reported at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.
Malicious mischief. A vehicle’s window was smashed on Chapin Lane, it was reported at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday, July 31.
Hazard. A tree limb fell on Hunt and Atwater drives, it was reported at 4:26 a.m. Tuesday, July 30.
Foster City
Arrest. A San Francisco man was arrested for the possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia with a San Francisco woman who was arrested for theft, both were driving in a vehicle with a stolen license plate on Metro Center Boulevard, it was reported at 8:12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6.
Arrest. A San Leandro man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Fashion Island Boulevard and State Route 92, it was reported at 2:18 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.
Arrest. A San Martin man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 9:56 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
