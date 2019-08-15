This is definitely fishy: Someone poured syrup and flour on a vehicle and put sardines in the air vents on Acacia Avenue in San Bruno, it was reported at 8:02 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.
San Mateo
Vandalism. A white Saturn was vandalized on North Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 11:18 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
Accident. A white Hyundai hit a bicyclist on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 6:24 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.
Accident. A person on a scooter was hit by a Lexus on Bovet Road and South El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:25 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.
Burglary. Someone’s vehicle was broken into on South Idaho Street, it was reported at 10:28 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.
Burglary. Two vehicles’ windows were smashed at Hillsdale Shopping Center, it was reported at 1:32 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5.
Vandalism. Someone’s vehicle was keyed on North Amphlett Boulevard, it was reported at 7:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.
Millbrae
Arrest. A Burlingame resident was arrested for the possession of a controlled substance on the 100 block of Lewis Avenue, it was reported at 1:51 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Driving with suspended license. A Millbrae resident was citing for driving with a suspended license and driving with expired registration on Millwood Drive, it was reported Thursday, Aug. 1.
Burglary. A vehicle’s window was smashed and $5,030 worth of items were stolen on the 100 block of Rollins Road, it was reported at 7:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.
