Take a bite out of crime: Someone bit another person on Mystic Lane in Foster City, it was reported at 7:27 p.m. Thursday, July 25.
Belmont
Arrest. A motorist was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Sixth Avenue and Hill Street, it was reported at 4:20 p.m. Sunday, July 28.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen from someone’s driveway on Cipriani Boulevard, it was reported at 7:24 a.m. Sunday, July 28.
Hit-and-run. A motorist hit a parked vehicle before driving away on Barclay Way, it was reported at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.
Theft. Power tools were stolen from a vehicle on Shoreway Road, it was reported at 6:11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23.
Arrest. A motorist was arrested for driving with a suspended license on the 100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:05 a.m. Monday, July 22.
Foster City
Animal call. A vehicle ran over two ducks with ducklings, it was reported at 6:33 p.m. Tuesday, July 30.
Burglary. A vehicle was broken into on Chess Drive, it was reported at 3:54 p.m. Tuesday, July 30.
Theft. A bike was stolen on Rock Harbor Lane, it was reported at 2:43 p.m. Saturday, July 27.
Burglary. A vehicle’s window was smashed on East Third Avenue, it was reported at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, July 27.
