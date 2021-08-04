Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Hoser: A man was trying to take a garden hose from a driveway on Maple Street in San Mateo but was confronted by the homeowner’s boyfriend so he ran away, it was reported 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.

BELMONT

Theft. Someone stole a debit and credit card from a wallet left in a laundry basket on Concourse Drive, it was reported 7:15 a.m. Monday, July 26.

Animal call. Someone complained of roosters crowing early in the morning on Francis Court, it was reported 9:04 a.m. Sunday, July 25.

Parking complaint. Someone reported multiple cars parked in no-park zones at the corner of North Road and El Camino Real, it was reported 12:35 p.m. Saturday, July 24.

FOSTER CITY

Auto burglary. Someone smashed a window and broke the door handle of a car on Windlass Lane, possibly in an attempt to steal it, it was reported 6:38 p.m. Friday, July 23. 

Petty theft. Miscellaneous items were taken from a car on Admiralty Lane, it was reported 11:25 a.m. Friday, July 23. 

Vandalism. A man was parked on Alma Lane and noticed that his car had key marks all the way around, it was reported 11:28 a.m. Thursday, July 22.

