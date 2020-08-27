Was it secured? A person stole from a secured mail room on David Street in San Mateo, it was reported at 4:15 p.m. Monday, July 20.
SAN MATEO
Indecent exposure. A person on South Fremont Street and Third Avenue honked his horn at another person, got them to come over, and then purposefully exposed their genitals, it was reported at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday, July 22.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone was taking pictures up womens’ skirts at the Hillsdale Shopping Center, it was reported at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday, July 21.
Accident. A car hit a bicyclist on Airport Boulevard and Coyote Point Drive, it was reported at 10:30 am. Tuesday, July 21.
Burglary. Two people broke into a garage on Kingridge drive, it was reported at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday, July 21.
Disturbance. A person got in a verbal fight with employees on South El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:46 a.m. Monday, July 20.
Disturbance. Someone repeatedly purposefully spit and coughed on another person on La Selva Court, it was reported at 9:49 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.