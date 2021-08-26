What not to do on an interview: Someone walked into The Home Depot on Fashion Island Boulevard in San Mateo and said they were looking for work before pulling a gun on an employee and taking money, it was reported 6:46 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
FOSTER CITY
Petty theft. Someone entered an unlocked vehicle on Port Royal Avenue and stole a dash cam and a coin pouch worth $495, it was reported 6:18 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.
Grand theft. A man’s phone was delivered to Bounty Drive, however, someone else signed for the package, and the total loss was $1,200, it was reported 10:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.
Fraud. A woman on Tender Lane provided her personal details online under the assumption that it was for a job interview, however, the job turned out to be fake, it was reported 3:11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.
Road rage. A driver followed a woman on East Hillsdale Boulevard at an unsafe distance, it was reported 6:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Vehicle theft. Someone attempted to steal a man’s truck from Celestial Lane, it was reported 1:44 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.
