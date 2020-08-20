All the wrong places: Someone was driving around a motel on Shoreway Road in Belmont looking for the “love” they were going to “surprise and marry,” it was reported at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.
SAN BRUNO
Suspicious person. A person on Crestmoor Drive threatened to shoot another person, it was reported at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.
Arrest. A person on Agnus and Green avenues was arrested for being drunk in public and disturbing the peace, it was reported at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Arrest. A person on San Felipe Avenue was arrested for a court order violation, it was reported at 8:48 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Arrest. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Crystal Springs road, it was reported at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Arrest. An officer initiated activity at West San Bruno Avenue and El Camino regarding drugs, it was reported at 1:07 p.m., Sunday Aug. 9.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. A person was passed out inside a vehicle and arrested for various drug offenses, it was reported at 4:18 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Arrest. A person was using drugs in a hotel room and resisted an officer, it was reported at 12:39 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Arrest. Someone shoplifted items from a pharmacy and was arrested for drug offenses, it was reported at 1:31 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Arrest. Someone shoplifted from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
