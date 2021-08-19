The laws of mechanics: A presumably homeless man parked a vehicle on the corner of North Amphlett Boulevard and Peninsula Avenue in San Mateo has been slowly taking parts off the vehicle and throwing them into the surrounding ivy, it was reported 5:35 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Arrest. Someone was arrested for assault on Lux Avenue, it was reported 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
Petty theft. Petty theft occurred at Safeway on Chestnut Avenue, it was reported 6:11 p.m. Saturday, July 31.
Suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported on the corner of Carter and Meath drives, it was reported 12:21 a.m. Saturday, July 31.
Burglary. A burglary occurred at Denny’s on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 9:28 a.m. Friday, July 30.
Suspicious person. A suspicious person was on El Camino Real but was gone on arrival, it was reported 5:01 a.m. Friday, July 30.
SAN MATEO
Disturbance. A man on crystal methamphetamine was banging on doors and making food for homeless people outside on West Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 11:44 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Suspicious circumstances. A man in his 30s broke into a house on 36th Avenue through a bedroom window and left once the homeowner saw him, it was reported 11:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.