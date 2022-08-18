Put up your dukes — Someone was challenging people to fights on Cutwater Lane in Foster City. He was later escorted back to his residence, it was reported 8:38 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
SAN BRUNO
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for visiting our booth at the Disaster Preparedness at the Event Center! Enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires August 31, 2022 so sign up today!
Put up your dukes — Someone was challenging people to fights on Cutwater Lane in Foster City. He was later escorted back to his residence, it was reported 8:38 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone stole $200 of cosmetics from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 12:23 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Petty theft. Someone stole a $150 package on National Avenue, it was reported 5:22 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10.
Disturbance. A mother threw items and threatened to strangle her son on San Felipe Avenue, it was reported 3:29 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a Ford on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:33 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a Chevrolet Silverado from West San Bruno Avenue, it was reported 4:58 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10.
MILLBRAE
Driving under the influence. Someone was found to be driving under the influence on the intersection of East Millbrae Avenue and Rollins Road, it was reported 2:54 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8.
Vehicle burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle through its windows and stole multiple pieces of luggage on the 200 block of El Camino Real, it occurred between 8:15-9:36 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
D Gilbrech said:
Dirk van Ulden said:
Mike O - do you really know what Jorg supports? Selective application of the Rule of Law? You are kidding and you are calling me childish?
Dirk van Ulden said:
Ray Fowler said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.