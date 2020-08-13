Faux pas: Someone on Pacific Boulevard in San Mateo passed a fake $20 bill and then decided they wanted it back, it was reported at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.
SAN CARLOS
Grand theft. Someone stole a bicycle worth $2,150 on White Oak Way, it was reported at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.
Cited. An East Palo Alto resident was cited for vandalizing two pumps at a gas station on El Camino Real resulting in a loss of approximately $10,000, it was reported at 4:09 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3.
Cited. A Belmont resident on parole was cited for being in possession of two glass methamphetamine pipes on Industrial Road, it was reported at 2:23 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3.
Vandalism. Someone threw a rock through a window on Old County Road, it was reported on Sunday, Aug. 2.
Arrest. A Redwood City resident was arrested for being in possession of methamphetamine on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported at 9:53 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2.
Arrest. A Hayward resident was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle on Industrial Road, it was reported at 2:47 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.