You can’t have your cake and eat it too: Someone stole a cake from Safeway on El Camino Real in Belmont resulting in their arrest, it was reported at 12:26 p.m. Sunday, April 5.
Foster City
Arrest. An East Palo Alto resident was arrested for driving on a suspended license on Halibut Street, it was reported at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.
Arrest. An East Palo Alto resident was arrested for violating a court order and child endangerment on Halibut Street, it was reported at 10:39 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.
Arrest. An Oakland resident was arrested for possession of burglary tools after entering a garage on Foster Square Lane, it was reported at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.
Petty theft. Someone rifled through an unlocked vehicle and took $10 worth of coins and bills on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.
