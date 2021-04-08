Like father, like son: Someone was bit by a medium-sized pit bull and assaulted by the owner but declined medics on Walnut Street in Redwood City, it was reported at 7:55 p.m. Monday, March 22.
SAN CARLOS
Burglary. Someone committed a commercial burglary, stealing about $4,000 worth of items on the 200 block of Industrial Road between 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, and 6:30 a.m. Friday, March 19.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen on the 900 block of East San Carlos Avenue, it was reported at 6:59 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
Vandalism. Someone shattered the passenger window of a vehicle on the 800 block of East San Carlos Avenue, it was reported at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, March 18.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for DUI and driving without a license on Old County Road, it was reported at 3:19 a.m. Thursday, March 18.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. Someone was arrested for DUI on the 400 block of Main Street, it was reported at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, March 20.
Battery. An assault and battery occurred between the first and 100 blocks of North Cabrillo Highway, it was reported at 6:36 p.m. Friday, March 19.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for having an outstanding felony warrant with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on the 600 block of Grandview Boulevard, it was reported at 8:13 a.m. Thursday, March 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.