Clean getaway — Someone dropped off a vehicle to be detailed on South El Camino Real in San Mateo and never picked it up, it was reported 12:43 p.m. Tuesday, March 29.
MILLBRAE
Citation. Someone on probation was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia after he was searched on the corner of El Camino Real and Santa Clara Avenue, it was reported 9:51 a.m. Wednesday, March 30.
Public intoxication. A woman was unable to care for herself and was arrested for public intoxication on the 100 block of South El Camino Real, it was reported 9:16 p.m. Tuesday, March 29.
Citation. Someone was contacted during a traffic stop on the corner of Millbrae Avenue and El Camino Real and was cited after it was found their license was suspended, it was reported 8:12 a.m. Monday, March 28.
Vandalism. Someone smashed the front driver’s window of a vehicle parked on the 400 block of East Millbrae Avenue, it occurred between 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23 and 4:10 p.m. Sunday, March 27.
