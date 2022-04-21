We want ... a shrubbery! — Someone was shining a flashlight under bushes in a residential area on the 1200 block of Helen Drive in Millbrae, it was reported 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.
SAN CARLOS
Citation. Someone that was contacted during a traffic stop on the 1500 block of El Camino was cited for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, it was reported Tuesday, April 5.
Arrested. Someone on the 1400 block of El Camino Real was arrested for shoplifting a bottle of sparkling water and trespassing, it was reported 11:07 p.m. Monday, April 4.
Vehicle burglary. Someone broke the rear window of a truck on the 500 block of Skyway Road, it was reported 5:20 p.m. Monday, April 4.
Citation. Someone on Arroyo Avenue was cited for possessing fentanyl and narcotic paraphernalia, it was reported 6:03 p.m. Monday, April 4.
Vehicle burglary. Someone on the 500 block of Skyway Road stole a woman’s backpack with her work identification in it from a vehicle, it was reported 6:50 p.m. Monday, April 4.
HALF MOON BAY
Citation. Someone on the 400 block of Spruce Street was cited for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 1.
Citation. Someone on the 400 block of Filbert Street was cited for having outstanding misdemeanor warrants, it was reported 10:57 a.m. Friday, April 1.
