Can almost picture it: The occupants of three vehicles moved signs to a closed off parking lot on East Third Avenue in Foster City to gather and take pictures, it was reported at 6:39 p.m. Sunday, March 29.
Foster City
Fraud. Someone purchased a car with pink slip and registration discrepancies on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 8:32 p.m. Friday, March 27.
Battery. A fight broke out on Mystic Lane resulting in someone being punched and choked before medics arrived, it was reported at 6:23 p.m. Friday, March 27.
Fraud. Someone on Gull Avenue lost $1,800 in a gift card scam, it was reported at 12:19 p.m. Friday, March 27.
Public order violation. A group of eight to 10 people were advised to leave the closed baseball field on Sea Cloud Drive, it was reported at 11:53 a.m. Thursday, March 26.
