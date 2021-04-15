Why don’t you make like a tree ... Someone knocked on a Burlingame resident’s front door on Trousdale Drive claiming that he was there to inspect a tree, it was reported at 12:46 p.m. Thursday, April 1.
SAN CARLOS
Fraud. Someone convinced San Carlos residents on the 200 block of Industrial Road to send payments totaling $69,000 to a fraudulent bank account, it was reported at 12:42 p.m. Thursday, April 1.
Cited. Someone was found in possession of narcotics paraphernalia on the 400 block of Dumbarton Avenue, it was reported at 1:17 a.m. Thursday, April 1.
Shoplifting. Someone stole items valued at approximately $700 on the 1100 block of Industrial Road, it was reported at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.
Burglary. Someone entered an unlocked residence on the 100 block of Northgate Drive and stole a purse between 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 and 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 31.
Suspicious circumstances. A San Carlos resident was a victim of indecent exposure on the 500 block of Old County Road, it was reported at 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, March 30.
REDWOOD CITY
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen overnight on 10th Avenue, it was reported at 9:31 a.m. Sunday, April 4.
Suspicious person. Someone wearing a gray hoodie and dark blue jeans was looking into residence windows and pulling on door handles on Second Avenue, it was reported at 6:22 p.m. Friday, April 2.
Vandalism. Three individuals were throwing rocks at the windows of a building on Broadway, it was reported at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.
Petty theft. A Redwood City resident’s cellphone and wallet were stolen from his vehicle on Canyon Road, it was reported at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for breaking into and burglarizing a commercial building on Broadway, it was reported at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday, March 30.
