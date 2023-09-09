Let’s go out with a bang — Someone found a fireworks box on fire on Darby Plaza in San Bruno, it was reported 9:49 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.
SAN BRUNO
Updated: September 9, 2023 @ 5:49 am
Arrest. Someone wearing a black ski mask took a large amount of clothing on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:06 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Reckless driving. Someone was doing doughnuts and driving erratically on Magnolia Avenue, it was reported 4:16 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Malicious mischief. Someone put purple graffiti on the corner of West San Bruno and Huntington avenues, it was reported 11:38 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Court order violation. Someone saw their ex, who has a restraining order, in their driveway, calling out their name on Riviera Court, it was reported 4:03 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.
Abandoned vehicle. Someone parked their truck, which does not have plates, for one month on Santa Lucia Avenue, it was reported 1:13 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. Someone was found to have two outstanding warrants for his arrest. It occurred on the 400 block of El Camino Real at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance and drug possession on the 600 block of Broadway at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for being in possession of narcotics and was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility. It occurred on the 300 block of Roblar Avenue at 2:11 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.
