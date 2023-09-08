It’s poop again! — Someone found a bag of dog excrement on their doorstep on Dolores Way in Burlingame, it was reported 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.
It’s poop again! — Someone found a bag of dog excrement on their doorstep on Dolores Way in Burlingame, it was reported 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.
BELMONT
Accident. Someone backed a car into a pickup truck at the intersection of Kedith Street and O’Neill Avenue, and was unable to locate the other party, it was reported 10:51 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.
Fraud. Someone thought she was giving money to Xfinity/Comcast but lost $960 to a scam. It occurred on Buena Vista Avenue at 1:09 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Accident. Someone was involved in an accident with minor injuries at the intersection of Sixth and Ralston avenues, it was reported 7:49 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Citizen assist. Someone met a person on the internet and sent her inappropriate pictures of himself. She said she would post the photos if she doesn’t get the money she wants, it was reported 12:53 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Vehicle burglary. A vehicle was broken into overnight on Shoreway Road, it was reported 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone was arrested for violating a court order on Anza Boulevard, it was reported 10:08 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Petty theft. Someone stole a package from a front porch on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 4:42 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Petty theft. Someone stole from a hardware store on Park Road, it was reported 1:18 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Juvenile problem. Two teenagers were seen chasing another teenager on the corner of California Drive and Howard Avenue, and they were contacted and counseled, it was reported 5:29 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Civil problem. Someone said their mechanic would not allow them to retrieve their motorcycle. It was mediated on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Suspicious person. Someone threw a trash bin in the middle of the street on the corner of Trousdale Drive and El Camino Real, and a welfare check was conducted, it was reported 12:18 a.m. Sunday. Sept. 3.
