Recyclable Molotov cocktails?
A man lit plastic bottles containing gasoline in between an unoccupied vehicle and an occupied apartment building on the 400 block of Portofino Drive in San Carlos, he was positively identified and arrested without incident, it was reported 6:02 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A man was contacted for shoplifting and it was found he was in possession of drug paraphernalia which led to his arrest, it was reported 7:51 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Citation. A man was driving on the 400 block of El Camino Real and after a traffic enforcement stop was conducted, it was found he had a misdemeanor warrant which led to a citation, it was reported 8:48 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23.
Grand theft. Someone stole multiple tools worth approximately $1,000 from a work truck parked on the 1300 block of Madera Way, it was reported 2:16 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23.
SAN BRUNO
Fire. Someone saw grass smoking and what appeared to be a power line that had fallen on Rollingwood Drive, it was reported 1:34 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on Crystal Springs Road, it was reported 9:46 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Vehicle code violation. Someone complained of a vehicle blocking the view of oncoming traffic at the corner of Cherry Avenue and Sneath Lane, it was reported 9:32 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23.
Fraud. Someone was scammed of $9,000 from an online fraudulent site on Allen Drive, it was reported 9:26 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23.
Assault with cohabitant. Someone hid in a bathroom from their partner, saying they were being abused on El Camino Real, it was reported 12:32 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23.
BURLINGAME
Accident. Someone saw a fire hydrant shooting water in the air on the corner of El Camino Real and Easton Drive, it was reported 12:23 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.
Traffic hazard. Someone complained of a large scaffolding truck blocking a lane of traffic on the corner of El Camino Real and Oak Grove Avenue, it was reported 8:27 a.m. Friday Aug. 27.
Petty theft. Someone stole the tires from a vehicle on Rollins Road, it was reported 7:29 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Grand theft. Someone stole a laptop on Lorton Avenue, it was reported 4:18 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing a phone on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 11:29 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.
BELMONT
Hazardous situation. Someone saw broken glass on the road at the corner of El Camino Real and Ralston Avenue, it was reported 9:41 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30.
Theft. Someone dropped their money clip and lost $500 after a Belmont resident picked it up on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.
Theft. Someone moved into an area and found that $500 worth of their clothing was stolen by their movers on O’Neill Avenue, it was reported 12:59 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.
Animal call. Someone saw a coyote and grew concerned for a person walking their dog on Chesterton Avenue, it was reported 8:38 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.
