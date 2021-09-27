Shoplifting in bulk
Someone committed petty theft at Costco Wholesale on El Camino Real in South San Francisco, it was reported 1:48 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a DUI on the corner of Airport and Sister Cities boulevards, it was reported 3:53 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6.
Assault. Someone committed assault on the corner of Cypress and Miller Avenue, it was reported 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen at Dumpling Empire Corporation on Cypress Avenue, it was reported 8:14 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.
Suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported on Callan Boulevard, it was reported 9:57 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
SAN MATEO
Disturbance. Five to 10 people were yelling on Fairmont Drive and one of them said they were going to get their gun, it was reported 11:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.
Hit-and-run. Someone drove into a traffic light pole and a light pole on the corner of 19th Avenue and South Delaware Street, it was reported 4:12 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.
Suspicious person. Someone wearing a gray tanktop and blue jeans had a large knife in their back pocket and was smoking in a parking lot on South El Camino Real, it was reported 9:54 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.
Vandalism. Someone drove up next to a vehicle on the corner of South El Camino Real and West 25th Avenue and threw a rock at the window, it was reported 6:49 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. A man on the 500 block of Kelly Avenue was arrested after he pushed the owner of a store without provocation, it was reported 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
Citation. A man on the 100 block of North Cabrillo Highway had an active misdemeanor warrant out of San Mateo County and was issued a citation for it, it was reported 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
Arrest. A man on Frenchmans Creek Road was arrested because he evaded a motorcycle stop, physically resisted arrest and had an active warrant out of San Mateo County, it was reported 10:12 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
BELMONT
Citation. A suspicious person on the 700 block of Barron Avenue was issued a citation after narcotic paraphernalia was found in their possession, it was reported 8:27 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Vandalism. Someone vandalized a walkway leading to a park on the 200 block of Wellington Drive, it was reported 7:42 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
