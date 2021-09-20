Breakfast of champions
Someone was arrested for stealing beer on Old County Road in Belmont, it was reported 9:09 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.
MILLBRAE
Burglary. Someone entered a secured garage on the 100 block of South El Camino Real and stole a battery backup worth approximately $200 from an unlocked car, it was reported 8:26 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
Burglary. Someone smashed the rear passenger window of a car parked somewhere on the first to 100 block of Rollins Road and stole several bags containing laptops and headphones, it was reported 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Arrest. A man was contacted on the 500 block of Broadway for five outstanding warrants and was arrested, it was reported 1:13 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6.
BELMONT
Party complaint. Someone complained of a loud party on the corner of Arthur Avenue and Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 12:21 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.
Suspicious person. Someone set up a campfire at or near the train station on El Camino Real, it was reported 6:34 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.
Parking complaint. Someone saw an SUV parked in a red zone, blocking a fire hydrant on Carlmont Drive, it was reported 9:07 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.
Fire department call. Someone smelled smoke on the corner of Ralston Avenue and Hallmark Drive, it was reported 1:04 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.
HALF MOON BAY
Citation. Two people on the 100 block of Tunitas Beach Road were issued citations for possessing Dungeness Crabs out of season, it was reported 12:51 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.
Arrest. A woman on the 500 block of Kelly Avenue was arrested for being under the influence, and in possession, of narcotics, it was reported 4 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.
Citation. Four people were issued citations after they were found to be crabbing in a designated sanctuary for wildlife on Tunitas Beach Road, it was reported 12:18 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
REDWOOD CITY
Disturbance. A man was yelling at a woman who looked afraid to go into a car with him on Radio Road, it was reported 4:43 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
Suspicious circumstances. A black Mazda sedan was parked on Becket Drive and three men got out of the car and were possibly casing houses in the area, it was reported 7:31 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
. A woman wearing sweats stole food and a beer from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:07 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
