What’s wrong with being crabby?
Five people on the 100 block of Tunitas Boulevard in Half Moon Bay were issued citations after being caught in possession of Dungeness crabs out of season, it was reported 12:20 a.m. Saturday Aug. 28.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A man was contacted for trespassing and attempting to enter on private property on the 200 block of El Camino Real, resulting in his arrest that was reported 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle parked between the first to 100 block of Spring Valley Lane, it occurred between 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.
Petty theft. Someone entered an unlocked vehicle parked on the 300 block of Paramount Drive and stole two items valued approximately $200, it occurred between Saturday, Aug. 28 and Sunday, Aug. 29.
FOSTER CITY
Fraud. A man on Polynesia Drive lost $47,000 through an internet scam, it was reported 1:35 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23.
Petty theft. A man’s rear license plate was stolen from his vehicle on Metro Center Boulevard, it was reported 10:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23.
Grand theft. A catalytic convertor was stolen from a parked vehicle on Sea Spray Lane, it was reported 10:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
Grand theft. A man’s catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on Matsonia Drive, it was reported 1:55 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. A man was arrested during a traffic stop on Correas Street after displaying obvious signs of alcohol intoxication and failing sobriety tests, it was reported 5:39 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
Battery. A simple battery occurred against two minors on Lewis Foster Drive, it was reported 8:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.
Grand theft. A firearm was stolen from a man’s unlocked vehicle on the 400 block of Antoinette Lane, it was reported Friday, Aug. 27.
REDWOOD CITY
Disturbance. Someone was refusing to leave a closed store on Woodside Road and put on a mask, it was reported 7:02 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.
DUI. A man was slumped over the wheel of his car on Whipple Avenue with an empty bottle of liquor in his left hand, and after struggling for a moment to get up he began to drive, it was reported 1:42 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for bringing a knife on campus on Brewster Avenue, it was reported 12:48 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.
