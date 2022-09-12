Fore! — Someone assaulted someone else with a golf club on Douglas Avenue in Redwood City, it was reported 6:53 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.
SAN MATEO
Intoxicated subject. A young man in a blue shirt and jeans was stumbling into oncoming traffic on South Norfolk Street, it was reported 12:43 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.
Assault. Someone in a black and yellow shirt punched a pedestrian in the face on East Fourth Avenue, it was reported 10:07 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
Theft. A man attempted to walk out of a store with a television on Bridgepointe Parkway before paying for it, it was reported 2:13 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
Disturbance. A man in a blue shirt and jeans was walking two dogs on South Grant Street. He refused to put his dogs on a leash and tried to get them to attack a pedestrian, it was reported 9:12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.
BURLINGAME
Brandishing weapon. Someone brandished a knife at another person on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 3:36 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after they hit someone else on the head with a cup on Cadillac Way, it was reported 1:20 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle on Paloma Avenue, it was reported 9:21 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.
Petty theft. Someone stole license plates on Escalante Way, it was reported 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.
BELMONT
Battery. A man yelled at a woman that she owed him $500, ripping her glasses off of her face and striking the right side of her face while she was in her car on Hill Street. It occurred at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 and was reported 2:27 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
Disturbance. A man wearing a white tank top and dark shorts yelled at employees and refused to leave a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:41 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.
Burglary. Someone stole valuables including jewelry, watches and game consoles from an apartment on Village Court, it was reported 8:40 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Grand theft. Someone stole property on Corporate Drive and Gateway Boulevard, it was reported 9:39 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.
Burglary. Someone stole from Arco on Westborough Boulevard, it was reported 9:21 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.
Battery. A group of people engaged in a fight at Travelodge Hotel on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported 4:20 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.
SAN BRUNO
Grand theft. A man stole a backpack from another person on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:29 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
Arrest. A man was arrested for slapping a customer at a business on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for trespassing after they refused to leave a building on Huntington Avenue, it was reported 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
HALF MOON BAY
Citation. A Half Moon Bay resident was cited for driving under the influence on the 100 block of San Mateo Road, it was reported 1:37 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.
Arrest. A San Jose resident was arrested for driving under the influence and with a suspended license, as well as possessing illegal fireworks. It occurred on the 200 block of Main Street and was reported 9:26 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO
Burglary. Someone stole cigarette packs from behind the counter of a gas station store on the 1800 block of Woodside Road, it was reported 11:59 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone reported that an adult man threw money and motioned for a minor to come towards him on Fifth Avenue, it was reported 9:12 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.
