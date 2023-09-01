What are the charges? — A carpenter used their employer’s credit card for several unauthorized transactions on the 100 block of Sunnyvale Avenue in San Carlos, it was reported Sunday, Aug. 13.
SAN BRUNO
SAN BRUNO
Accident. There was an accident at the intersection of Huntington and West San Bruno avenues at 2:34 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for petty theft on El Camino Real at 12:58 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.
Petty theft. Two people — one wearing a pink bucket hat and a denim jacket, and the other wearing a white headband and gray hoodie — walked out of a store on El Camino Real carrying clothes. It was reported 1:37 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Burglary. Someone’s van was broken into overnight on Sherwood Drive and miscellaneous items and tools were taken. It was reported 6:47 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Accident. A vehicle drove into the front of a store on Rollingwood Drive at 7:53 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Fraud. Someone sent a check that was never received through the mail. It was later altered and cashed for $1,500. It was reported 3:57 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. Someone was found and arrested for two felony warrants out of San Jose on El Camino Real. It was reported 4:08 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of narcotics paraphernalia and resisted arrest on the 100 block of California Drive. It was reported 1:53 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for shoplifting on the 600 block of Broadway. It was reported 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a commercial burglary on the 100 block of El Camino Real. It was reported 4:32 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.
FOSTER CITY
Petty theft. Someone broke into a storage unit and stole multiple items on Foster City Boulevard. It was reported 2:37 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28.
Vandalism. Someone keyed a vehicle on Balboa Lane. It was reported 1:33 p.m. Sunday, Aug, 27.
Driving under the influence. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence on Crane Avenue. It was reported 2:04 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.
