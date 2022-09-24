Fight! Fight!: A group of students got into a physical altercation at El Camino High School on Mission Road in South San Francisco, it was reported 2:16 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
FOSTER CITY
Fight! Fight!: A group of students got into a physical altercation at El Camino High School on Mission Road in South San Francisco, it was reported 2:16 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
FOSTER CITY
Trespassing. Someone trespassed onto their former residence on Commons Lane between 2:13 p.m. and 2:28 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Bike theft. Someone stole a bicycle from Tarpon Street, it was reported 4:53 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Arrest. Two individuals got into a physical altercation, resulting in one of the two getting arrested for battery, assault, and elder abuse on Duck Court, it was reported 4:04 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Marlin Avenue, it was reported 8:13 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12.
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a parked vehicle overnight on Sloop Court, it was reported 8:37 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia on Marlin Avenue, it was reported 9:56 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
REDWOOD CITY
Burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle on Cedar Street, it was reported 7:05 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Brandish weapon. Someone pulled a pocket knife on another person in a parking lot on Broadway, it was reported 12 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a BMW from Roosevelt Avenue, it was reported 4:25 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
Disturbance. A dog was left inside a vehicle on El Camino Real, it was reported 2:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
Petty theft. Someone stole merchandise from a business on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:33 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
Disturbance. A male customer threw items around a business on El Camino Real and refused to leave, it was reported 1:03 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
