Get a room

Someone was arrested after being found asleep inside a shop on San Mateo Avenue in San Bruno at 11:21 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11.

BURLINGAME

Accident. An accident occurred on Trousdale Drive that caused minor injuries, it was reported at 11:59 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.

Identity theft. A credit card was opened in a victim’s name without permission on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:35 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.

FOSTER CITY

Warrant arrest. An officer initiated activity at East Hillsdale Boulevard and arrested a San Francisco resident for a $10,000 misdemeanor warrant for driving under the influence held by the San Bruno Police Department and also for possession of a controlled substance, it was reported at midnight Friday, Sept. 11.

aurosharman
aurosharman

I'm sure that homeless person would _love_ to get a room. Unfortunately, liberal California somehow can't get it together to replicate conservative Utah's success with providing Housing First support for the homeless.

https://www.npr.org/2015/12/10/459100751/utah-reduced-chronic-homelessness-by-91-percent-heres-how

(To be fair, Utah's homeless rate has had a resurgence in recent years, but that's mostly because some of their legislators are impervious to the evidence of their own success, and stopped investing in the Housing First program.)

