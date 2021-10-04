Getting grounded
Someone saw juveniles climbing on portables on Burlingame Avenue in Burlingame, and their parents were contacted and advised, it was reported 3:37 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A man was arrested for attempted murder on the 1100 block of El Camino Real, after visibly injuring and biting a woman on her torso, arms, head and neck and strangling her to the point of losing consciousness, it was reported 11:47 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.
Arrest. A man was arrested for public intoxication and a misdemeanor warrant on the 100 block of Murchison Drive, it was reported 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.
SAN BRUNO
Weapon brandishing. Someone pulled a knife on a San Bruno resident on El Camino Real after intentionally trying to hit them with a vehicle twice, it was reported 1:56 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
Grand theft. Someone stole two phones and a case and fled, taking approximately $2,000 worth of items on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:57 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone stole from a hotel room and was arrested on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 7:28 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the windows of a car and stole items on Bay View Plaza, it was reported 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.
BELMONT
Vehicle burglary. Someone stole two firearms from a vehicle on Continentals Way, it was reported 7:48 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.
Medical emergency. Someone overdosed on fentanyl and was transferred to the medics on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:09 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.