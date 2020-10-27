Trying to make some money Someone was reported for scavenging through recyled bins on Libra Lane in Foster City, it was reported at 7:12 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
BELMONT
Suspicious circumstances. Someone in a white sweater and baggy jeans was threatening people with a knife on F Street, it was reported at 6:28 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone in a police uniform waved a gun at civilians, yelled and harassed others on F Street, it was first reported at 6:58 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Welfare check. Someone with long dark hair and a white top was on the road waving their arms slowly like a zombie on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:29 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
Welfare check. Someone did not return from a walk with two dogs and no cellphone on Monte Cresta Drive, it was reported at 8:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
Citizen Assist. Someone was left locked inside of a restaurant on El Camino Real after staff left, it was reported at 3:18 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
Missing person. A missing person returned on Carlmont Drive, it was reported at 11:43 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.
