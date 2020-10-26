Shots fired
Someone was arrested after they fired gunshots out of a hotel window on Airport Boulevard in Burlingame, it was reported at 4:32 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
MILLBRAE
Battery on police officer. Someone resisted arrest and kicked a deputy in the knee as they were being put into the back of the patrol vehicle, resulting in no injuries on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:29 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Theft. A garage storage unit was broken into on the 1200 block of El Camino Real, and $37 worth of items were stolen, it was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Petty theft. Someone completed a citizen’s arrest form on a woman for trying to take someone’s purse out of a shopping cart on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.
SAN BRUNO
Assault. Someone was assaulted by two of their co-workers on Huntington Avenue, it was reported at 6:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving on Sneath Lane, it was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Accident. A vehicle hit a pedestrian on Olympic Drive, it was reported at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Arrest. Someone who fell into bushes and urinated on themselves was arrested for drunk driving in a blue Mustang on Rollingwood Drive, it was reported at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.