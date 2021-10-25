MILLBRAE
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a vehicle from a parking lot on the first to 100 block of Old Bayshore Highway, it occurred between Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 2.
Citation. A woman on the 800 block of Robin Lane was contacted and found to have an outstanding warrant leading to a citation, it occurred approximately 1:58 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter worth approximately $1,000 from car parked on the 800 block of Taylor Boulevard, it was reported 5:31 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.
BELMONT
Medical emergency. Someone called, saying their older sibling fell and cannot get up on Casa Nova Drive, it was reported 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Animal call. Someone saw a dead dear on a road on the corner of Ralston Avenue and Lassen Drive, it was reported 9:32 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.
REDWOOD CITY
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a DUI on Broadway, it was reported 5:12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.
Vandalism. A woman was hitting an Amazon truck on El Camino Real with her purse, it was reported 2:24 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.
Arrest. A man was arrested for brandishing a weapon and attempting to stab a couple on Broadway, it was reported 1:58 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Assault. Someone committed assault at South San Francisco High School on B Street, it was reported 2:24 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.
Petty theft. Someone committed petty theft at Smart & Final on Kenwood Way, it was reported 8:49 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from the corner of Grand and Linden avenues, it was reported 2:41 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported at Circle K on Airport Boulevard 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.
SAN MATEO
Assault. A woman was punched in the face by someone she knew on Tilton Avenue, it was reported 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Theft. Someone took a package worth $1,000 from a front porch on West 38th Avenue, stole the items and then threw it in the garbage, it was reported 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.
