Wild kingdom
A mountain lion was seen on a video camera on Sunset Terrace and 28th Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
SAN MATEO
Fraud. Someone on Alameda De Las Pulgas spent almost $500 in a scam, it was reported at 2:42 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.
Fraud. Someone on Studio Circle gave their credit card to their doctor’s office and now has unapproved charges on their account, it was reported at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Fraud. Someone on State Street had fraudulent Amazon orders on her credit card, it was reported at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Vandalism. Someone threw a rock and shattered a window on 36th Avenue, injuring a resident, it was reported at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.
