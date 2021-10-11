Nailed it
A woman found nails placed in the road on Redwood Avenue in Redwood City in front of her tires, and she believes it may be retaliation from a neighbor, it was reported 7:50 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.
MILLBRAE
Citation. A man was pulled over for a traffic stop on the corner of El Camino Real and Millwood Drive, and was found to be in possession of narcotics and had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant leading to a citation, it was reported 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Citation. A man was cited for driving with a suspended license and illegally parking his car on the corner of Hemlock Avenue and East Hillcrest Boulevard, it was reported 10:56 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27.
Scam. Someone on the 1200 block of El Camino Real was defrauded approximately $424 by a gift card scam, it occurred between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27.
HALF MOON BAY
Theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from someone’s vehicle on the 100 block of North Cabrillo Highway and the total loss was approximately $2,000, it was reported 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.
Arrest. A man was arrested on the 100 block of San Mateo Road for driving under the influence, it was reported 11:34 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.
Theft. Someone on the 1000 Block of Colonel Way paid $1,000 in gift cards through an online application in an attempt to purchase a vehicle, but they never received it, it was reported Friday, Sept. 24.reported 9:36 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2.
SAN CARLOS
Burglary. Someone entered a fenced construction site on the 1000 block of Commercial Street and stole $250 worth of tools, it was reported 5:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20.
Grand theft. A man and a woman stole multiple laptops from a business on the 1100 block of Industrial Road, it was reported 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.
Citation. A woman on the 1000 block of El Camino Real was cited for having four active misdemeanor warrants, it was reported 8:10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.
REDWOOD CITY
Vandalism. Someone broke a window of a vehicle in a carport on Main Street and attempted to start a fire, it was reported 7:33 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for battery on Brewster Avenue, it was reported 3:21 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Trespassing. Someone was trespassing at Speedway on Gateway Boulevard, it was reported 3:52 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Assault. Someone committed assault on Madrone Avenue, it was reported 6:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27.
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a vehicle from Linden Avenue, it was reported 10:02 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27.
SAN MATEO
Assault with a deadly weapon. A woman was running around with a knife outside her house on Beverly Street, chasing her husband and screaming about an affair, it was reported 5:58 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.
Suspicious vehicle. Approximately four or five men living out of a vehicle on La Selva Street were drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana, it was reported 11:29 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.
Disturbance. A woman grabbed her 13-year-old daughter’s neck and shook her on South Quebec Street, it was reported 7:56 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Disturbance. A man pushed his 10-year-old stepdaughter during an argument in their apartment on Casa De Campo, it was reported 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO
Arrest. A man on Hurlingame Avenue was arrested after striking someone with a 12-foot wooden tree stake and breaking several of their car windows, it was reported 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.
Burglary. Someone entered the lower part of a home on the 500 block of Canyon Road through a door, it was reported Friday, Sept. 17.
Extortion. Someone on the 1900 block of Edgewood Road sent explicit photos video to someone on a dating app, the recipient then demanded $8,000 in cryptocurrency, threatening to reveal the images to the sender’s friends and family. The sender paid $5,000 before reporting the incident 7:30 a.m Friday, Sept. 17.
