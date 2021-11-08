Call that hotline
Someone saw a telephone pole on fire on Bloomfield Road in Burlingame, it was reported 6:24 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.
FOSTER CITY
Vehicle theft. A man’s vehicle on East Hillsdale Boulevard was stolen, it was reported 10:56 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
Vandalism. A man’s tires were slashed on Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported 11:26 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22.
Petty theft. A septic tank worth $700 was stolen on East Third Avenue, it was reported 10:56 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22.
HALF MOON BAY
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on the 400 block of Coronado Avenue, 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
Shoplifting. A man stole $100 worth of merchandise from a store on the 100 block of Main Street, it was reported 12:22 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.
Arrest. A driver on Filbert Street was found to be under the influence of alcohol and narcotics and was subsequently arrested, it was reported 10:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18.
SAN CARLOS
Grand theft. Someone used the business information of someone on the 13100 block of Glenn Way to write $4,800 in fraudulent checks, it was reported Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Burglary. A $700 bicycle was stolen from a resident on the 1700 block of Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Arrest. A suspicious person was arrested on Holly Avenue, it was reported 3:14 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.
Man down. A man was reported to be down on El Camino Real 12:11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Wanted person. A wanted person was reported at Shaw Road 3:34 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for narcotics on the corner of Heritage Street and Upland Drive, it was reported 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Petty theft. Someone committed petty theft at Walgreens on El Camino Real, it was reported 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.
