Can you unknowingly steal? A customer at a gas station drove off with the gas nozzle still connected on Rollins Road in Burlingame, it was reported at 4:35 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
BELMONT
Medical emergency. A woman had problems after a fall, on Holly Road, it was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
Illegal dumping. Items were thrown in a dumpster, on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:17 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
Drug offense. Food items were taken by a white male in his 30’s wearing a black backpack, brown jacket, and khaki pants, on El Camino Real, it was reported at 4:53 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
Domestic dispute. A woman’s boyfriend had been drinking and was yelling and slamming things, on Continentals Way, it was reported at 2:17 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
Party complaint. Loud music was playing in someone’s backyard, on Ralston Ave., it was reported at 12:12 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
BURLINGAME
Petty theft. Money was stolen from a resident’s glove box on Alturas Drive, it was reported at 7:59 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Grand theft. Shoes and a cellphone were stolen from someone’s vehicle on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 7:27 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Narcotics. A shoplifter was arrested for a drug offense on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Malicious mischief. Back windows of a vehicle were smashed on Murchison Drive, it was reported at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Theft. A generator was stolen from a vehicle on David Road, it was reported at 2:56 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Shoplifting. Someone was advised to never return to the store after shoplifting alcohol on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:07 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
Petty theft. A fire extinguisher was stolen from a vehicle on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 10:48 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
Shoplifting. Someone was arrested for shoplifting on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:51 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
