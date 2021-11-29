Christmas starts earlier every year
Someone complained that their neighbor did not trim their tree, so branches and debris were falling on their car and yard on Dekoven Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 1:48 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Assault. Someone committed assault at Jack in the Box on South Spruce Avenue, it was reported 4:44 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.
Arrest. A suspicious person was arrested at Sonesta Select on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
Stolen vehicle. Someone reported a stolen vehicle on Avalon Drive 1:32 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12.
Burglary. Someone committed burglary at Public Storage on South Spruce Avenue, it was reported 2:36 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for narcotics on the corner of East Jamie Court and Haskins Way, it was reported 4:58 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.
REDWOOD CITY
Suspicious person. A man in a store on El Camino Real was holding something under his shirt and said it was a gun, it was reported 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Disturbance. Someone became aggressive and began to call someone else names on Broadway, it was reported 6:37 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16.
SAN BRUNO
Disturbance. Someone discharged a fire extinguisher on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:27 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
Vehicle burglary. Someone broke the windows of a vehicle without stealing any items on Linden Avenue, it was reported 7:50 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.