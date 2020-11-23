A change of heart A shoplifter stole juice from a store, and has put the item back, on El Camino Real in Burlingame, it was reported at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
SAN BRUNO
Shoplifting. A San Francisco resident was arrested for shoplifting at a retail store, the items have been recovered, on the first block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:06 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
Shoplifting. A Richmond resident was arrested for shoplifting on the 600 block of Broadway, it was reported at 7:35 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2
Drunk driver. Officers initiated activity, on San Mateo Ave., it was reported at 9:28 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
Hit-and-run. A car had front panel damage from a hit-and-run, it was reported at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1.
Grand theft. Grand theft occurred by someone wearing all black with a black backpack and a white bag, on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
Accident. Smoke came from a parked vehicle, on Huntington Ave., it was reported at 1:09 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
Disturbance. Someone sat on a relative making her unable to breathe, on Mills Ave., it was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
