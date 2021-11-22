That voodoo that you do
A woman was arrested in Redwood City for yelling at her ex-boyfriend’s mom, blaming her for putting witchcraft on her and threatening to beat her up, it was reported 4:58 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15.
MILLBRAE
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the passenger side window of a parked vehicle on the corner Crystal Springs Road and Skyline Boulevard and stole a purse with cash, credit cards, a driver’s license and glasses. Later, they used the credit card at a retail store to purchase gift cards, it was reported between 11:30 a.m. and 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Citation. Someone received a citation for possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia and shoplifting from a business on the 100 block of South El Camino Real, it was reported 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Arrest. A woman was arrested for an active misdemeanor warrant on the 400 block of Broadway, it was reported 7:34 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9.
SAN MATEO
Suspicious person. A man wearing a gray hat, blue jacket and blue jeans was taking photos of a residence on Crystal Springs Road using a long lens camera, it was reported 9:37 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
Theft. Two women stole purses worth approximately $1,200 from a store on South Grant Street, it was reported 2:57 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Vandalism. Someone in a dark vehicle drove up on a lawn and path on Indian Avenue to turn around and caused damage, it was reported 12:47 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.
BELMONT
Reckless driver. Someone complained of two vehicles doing donuts on Island Park, it was reported 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Trash receptacle. Someone saw trash cans in the middle of a street and was concerned for the safety of drivers and pedestrians on Sixth Avenue, it was reported 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Parking complaint. Someone saw large construction vehicles parked in a lane and was concerned that drivers would not be able to see oncoming traffic on the corner of South and Holly roads, it was reported 9:26 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Theft from a vehicle. Someone stole a catalytic converter on Continentals Way, it was reported 9:18 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9.
FOSTER CITY
Auto burglary. A woman’s vehicle on Eppleton Lane was robbed, with golf clubs, golf gear and a $4,500 cigar box stolen from it, it was reported 7:13 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
Vehicle theft. Someone on East Hillsdale Boulevard tampered with a vehicle’s ignition and stole $300 worth of tools, it was reported 8:20 a.m. Monday, Nov, 8.
