Gotta run
A man was running naked on North Kingston Street in San Mateo, it was reported at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
SAN MATEO
Theft. A theft from a vehicle occurred on East Third Avenue, it was reported at 9:59 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
Disturbance. A couple of people were fighting on Second Avenue/South B Street, it was reported at 8:48 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.
Disturbance. Two people said four people were trying to jump them on North San Mateo Drive, it was reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.
Theft. Someone was caught on camera stealing on South El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:33 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.
Indecent exposure. Someone had their pants down on Laurie Meadows Drive, it was reported at 12:36 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.
Theft. Jewelry and other items were taken possibly by a gardening staff on Glendora Drive, it was reported at 11:20 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.
Theft. An employee’s phone was taken on Bridgepointe Parkway, it was reported at 9:14 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
Hit-and-run. A driver in a white shirt and red shorts driving a midsize dark colored SUV hit a hole on East Third Avenue/South Humboldt Street, it was reported at 7:12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
DUI. Someone reported a DUI at Genentech on Grand Avenue, it was reported at 1:04 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Narcotics. Someone was arrested for narcotics on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 10:28 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen at Hertz Rent a Car on Gateway Boulevard, it was reported at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
Sex exposure. There was a report of sex exposure on El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:41 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
Grand theft. There was a report of grand theft at Elan Pharmaceuticals on Gateway Boulevard, it was reported at 10:44 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen at Fox Rent a Car on Canal Street, it was reported at 9:47 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.