Don’t leave valuables in your car

police report

A laptop worth $800 was stolen from a resident’s vehicle on the 400 block of De Anza Avenue in San Carlos, it was reported at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.

FOSTER CITY

Animal call. An injured deer was reported in the middle of Vine Street, it was reported at 11:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.

Arrest. A San Mateo resident was arrested for driving under the influence on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 1:10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.

Arrest. A San Mateo resident was arrested for driving under the influence on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported at 10:43 a.m. Oct. 9.

Animal hit. A dog was hit by a car at an intersection on Hillsdale Boulevard resulting in the death of the dog, it was reported at 4:03 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription