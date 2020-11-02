Don’t leave valuables in your car
A laptop worth $800 was stolen from a resident’s vehicle on the 400 block of De Anza Avenue in San Carlos, it was reported at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.
FOSTER CITY
Animal call. An injured deer was reported in the middle of Vine Street, it was reported at 11:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.
Arrest. A San Mateo resident was arrested for driving under the influence on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 1:10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Arrest. A San Mateo resident was arrested for driving under the influence on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported at 10:43 a.m. Oct. 9.
Animal hit. A dog was hit by a car at an intersection on Hillsdale Boulevard resulting in the death of the dog, it was reported at 4:03 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.