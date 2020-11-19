An open invitation Money and a bicycle was stolen from a resident’s garage that was left open on Goodwin Avenue in Redwood City, it was reported at 6:11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
MILLBRAE
Suspended license. Someone was found to be driving with a suspended license on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:05 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen on Helen Drive, it was reported at 12:54 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
Missing person. Someone was reported missing on Dexter Place, it was reported at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3- Friday, Nov. 6.
Attempted grand theft. Someone attempted to steal a catalytic converter on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:50 - 4 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Fireworks. Fireworks were reported at Sign Hill on Ridgeview Court, it was reported at 12:07 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
Petty theft. There was a report of petty theft on Hemlock Avenue, it was reported at 10:33 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
Fraud. There was a case of fraud on Rockwood Drive, it was reported at 10:01 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
Assault. An assault was reported on Railroad Road, it was reported at 12:52 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
Narcotics. There was a report of narcotics on Grand Avenue, it was reported at 12:28 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
