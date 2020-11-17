police report

Better than littering Items were thrown in a dumpster on El Camino Real in Belmont, it was reported at 5:17 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

BELMONT

Medical emergency. A woman was having problems after a fall on Holly Road, it was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

Drug offense. Food was taken by a white male in his 30s wearing a black backpack, brown jacket and khaki pants on El Camino Real, it was reported at 4:53 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

Domestic dispute. A woman’s boyfriend had been drinking and was yelling and slamming things, on Continentals Way, it was reported at 2:17 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

Party complaint. Loud music was playing in someone’s backyard on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 12:12 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

BURLINGAME

Narcotics. Someone was walking in and out of a store cursing at employees on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:50 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

Juvenile problem. Local teens were holding parties where underage drinking occurred on Grove Avenue, it was reported at 1:42 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

Malicious mischief. Someone was writing on the side of a building and punching a light pole on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 10:27 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

Grand theft. Multiple catalytic convertors were stolen from company vehicles on Rollins Road, it was reported at 8:39 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2.

