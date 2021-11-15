I’m guessing hours of ‘Baby Shark Dance’
A San Mateo woman was receiving threatening and harassing emails from an unknown person, saying they know what she does on her computer and will send info about her if she doesn’t send them Bitcoin, it was reported 2:42 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. A driver on the 600 block of San Mateo Road was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence, it was reported 1:52 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
Arrest. A driver on the 100 block of Surfers Beach Road was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, it was reported 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.
Exhibit deadly weapon. An adult woman was brandishing a large knife at four juveniles during a verbal argument to scare them away from a private lot, it was reported 5:43 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.
REDWOOD CITY
Domestic violence. A man in a black shirt was hitting a girl with blue hair on the sidewalk, it was reported 9:32 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Arrest. A man reported his girlfriend wants to fight him and is currently outside his vehicle on Marshall Street, it was reported 8:54 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.
Domestic violence. A woman reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend who possibly has a pocket knife 6:22 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Citation. Someone received a citation for narcotics on the corner of Victory Avenue and Ryan Way, it was reported 2:28 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for disorderly conduct on the corner of Chestnut Avenue and Antoinette Lane, it was reported 2:17 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Petty theft. Someone committed petty theft at Trader Joe’s on McLellan Drive, it was reported 12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Burglary. Someone committed burglary at Costco Wholesale on Dubuque Avenue, it was reported 8:19 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
SAN MATEO
Drunk driver. A man was passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on South Norfolk Street with liquor next to him, it was reported 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.
Domestic violence. A woman was slapped in the face by her husband on North Humboldt Street, it was reported 4:11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Disturbance. A man was knocking on an apartment door on North Amphlett Boulevard saying he was going to beat someone up, it was reported 7:52 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25.
