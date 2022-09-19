Unrequited love — Battery was reported after a hotel guest pulled an employee’s hair on South Amphlett Boulevard in San Mateo, it was reported 1:21 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.
MILLBRAE
Updated: September 19, 2022 @ 5:10 am
Unrequited love — Battery was reported after a hotel guest pulled an employee’s hair on South Amphlett Boulevard in San Mateo, it was reported 1:21 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.
MILLBRAE
Citation. Someone was cited for entering a retail store and taking $5.48 worth of items without paying on the 600 block of Broadway, it was reported 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
Grand theft. Someone stole a man’s laptop and cell phone from his home on the 700 block of Santa Margarita Avenue between 4 p.m.Thursday, Sept. 8 and 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, it was reported Saturday, Sept. 10.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and resisted arrest on State Highway 82 at Victoria Avenue, it was reported 2:27 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
SAN BRUNO
Burglary. Someone broke into three parked vehicles on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported 7:19 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Petty theft. Someone stole two pairs of sandals from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:08 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12.
Petty theft. A man vandalized a store and stole a speaker, it was reported 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. A San Jose resident was arrested for disorderly conduct after refusing to leave a business on the 100 block of San Mateo Road. Review of surveillance footage also showed them driving a stolen vehicle. It was reported 7:07 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
Citation. A San Jose resident was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia on the 100 block of North Cabrillo Highway at San Mateo Road, it was reported 2:19 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
Public nuisance. A man stripped and urinated in public near a local middle school during release time on the 500 block of Kelly Avenue, it was reported 4:37 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.
REDWOOD CITY
Petty theft. Someone stole a phone and wallet from a shopping cart on Broadway, it was reported 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
Arrest. A Daly City resident was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle on the intersection of Manzanita Street and Stambaugh Street, it was reported 10:16 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
Burglary. Someone broke the window of a car on Edgewood Road, it was reported 9:38 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
Driving under the influence. Someone drove under the influence of alcohol on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported 2:22 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
